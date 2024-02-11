Helldivers 2 continues to be talked about for the great success it is enjoying on PC and PS5. Currently it is first in the global top 10 of the Valve store, a result that is not so obvious considering the competition.

An unexpected success

Helldivers 2 is first on Steam

Released a little quietly compared to other titles published by Sony PlayStationHelldivers 2 is probably proving to be exactly what Sony wanted to pursue with its live service policy: an excellent foundation on which to build a larger project.

It makes an impression on Steam to see it above sacred monsters such as Counter-Stike 2 or PUBG: Battlegrounds, but also the very recent Palworld, which for a few weeks was a huge phenomenon. It should be noted that the Steam top 10 is mostly made up of titles live service (eight out of ten at the moment), a sign that the model itself is not tiring, but at the same time the market is now truly saturated, despite there being some new releases that manage to make inroads.

Helldivers 2 is very popular for its frankness and for not being weighed down by microtransactions invasive, as well as for truly engaging gameplay. It must also be said that players expected exactly a similar title from Arrowhead. What they don't like is when studios like Rocksteady or Naughty Dog, who specialize in other genres, are put on a model like this that they can't fully master.