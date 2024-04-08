The players of Helldivers 2 they defeated the Automaton, at the end of a battle that lasted almost two weeks which involved something like 250,000 brave space marines and saw the liberation of three planets. Well, what happens now?
Recognizing the effort of the troops and their success in completing Operation Swift Disassembly, as recently occurred with the liberation of Malevelon Creek, Super Earth Command has issued a new order that will see players return to the front to fight the insects again.
Specifically, the indication is that of liberate the planets of Hellmire, Estanu and Crimsicapaving the way for the construction of new, more robust and efficient stations for the extraction and use of E-710.
War never changes
The journey of Helldivers 2, which is currently underway, therefore continues with great enthusiasm a rather eventful post-launch phase and truly capable of involving the large community of the shooter developed by Arrowhead Game Studio.
This is confirmed by the fact that Helldivers 2 has returned to the top of the Steam rankings, despite very fierce competition: it will be interesting to know the official numbers achieved so far by the astonishing live service produced by Sony.
