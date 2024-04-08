The players of Helldivers 2 they defeated the Automaton, at the end of a battle that lasted almost two weeks which involved something like 250,000 brave space marines and saw the liberation of three planets. Well, what happens now?

Recognizing the effort of the troops and their success in completing Operation Swift Disassembly, as recently occurred with the liberation of Malevelon Creek, Super Earth Command has issued a new order that will see players return to the front to fight the insects again.

Specifically, the indication is that of liberate the planets of Hellmire, Estanu and Crimsicapaving the way for the construction of new, more robust and efficient stations for the extraction and use of E-710.