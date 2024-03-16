As the game's success mounts, the petition to bring Helldivers 2 on Xbox consoles it has gained strength, surpassing the 100,000 signatures. We don't know how useful it is to the cause, but at least it is indicative of the interest of Xbox players in Arrowhead Games' live service, which apparently has already sold more than 8 million copies.
In short, there are those who still believe in it, perhaps due to the fact that we are talking about a live service, therefore a title that would definitely benefit from an extended community, and due to the recent turmoil in the video game industry, with the philosophy of the big publishers which is increasingly oriented towards multiplatform.
Possibility?
In short, let Sony, in a crisis of results due to the decidedly low margins of its activities, allow itself to be convinced by this heartfelt request and also allow Xbox players to bring democracy around the universe?
For now, however, Helldivers 2 remains playable only on PC and PS5. Now the petition is moving towards 150,000 signatures. Who knows where it will arrive. We imagine that the longer the success of Helldivers 2 lasts, the more signatures will increase to have it on Xbox.
