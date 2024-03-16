As the game's success mounts, the petition to bring Helldivers 2 on Xbox consoles it has gained strength, surpassing the 100,000 signatures. We don't know how useful it is to the cause, but at least it is indicative of the interest of Xbox players in Arrowhead Games' live service, which apparently has already sold more than 8 million copies.

In short, there are those who still believe in it, perhaps due to the fact that we are talking about a live service, therefore a title that would definitely benefit from an extended community, and due to the recent turmoil in the video game industry, with the philosophy of the big publishers which is increasingly oriented towards multiplatform.