Helldivers 2 received a new one update which brings the game to version 1.000.13 and fixes several bugs, also going to speed up access on PS5 and fixing a glitch related to the delivery of rewards.

After having further increased the capacity of the Helldivers 2 servers, Arrowhead Game Studio was able to focus on user reports and address, in order of importance, the problems that currently plague the experience.

You log in faster on PS5as mentioned, but several application crashes, missing texts in the interface and a particular glitch that allowed you to use infinite tricks have also been resolved.