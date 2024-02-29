Helldivers 2 received a new one update which brings the game to version 1.000.13 and fixes several bugs, also going to speed up access on PS5 and fixing a glitch related to the delivery of rewards.
After having further increased the capacity of the Helldivers 2 servers, Arrowhead Game Studio was able to focus on user reports and address, in order of importance, the problems that currently plague the experience.
You log in faster on PS5as mentioned, but several application crashes, missing texts in the interface and a particular glitch that allowed you to use infinite tricks have also been resolved.
An example for live services
There is no doubt that the huge success of Helldivers 2 has opened many people's eyes to the live service and how these productions must be created to keep involvement high.
With sales of around three million copies, Helldivers 2 has certainly arrived at the best possible time for Sony, which needs to increase profit margins also and above all by focusing on a multiplatform approach.
