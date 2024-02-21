Arrowhead Game Studios has released a new patch (update 1.000.10) For Helldivers 2. Among other things, it fixed an issue that blocked Quickplay matchmaking on PC (PS5 players may still not be able to use it).
THE improvements made to platform authentication will help avoid a black screen on startup, and the client should also see better performance in the backend due to improved communication. An automatic retry system has also been introduced for Quickplay, in case of failure, so you don't have to keep pressing the button.
The CEO Johan Pilestedt also revealed on Twitter that the patch is also meant to prepare the game for “increased server load.”
The complete patch notes for Helldivers 2
Update 1.000.10 introduces the following changes:
- Fixed crash when handling ragdoll.
- Fixed crash when replicating destructions.
- Fixed crash when viewing end-of-mission rewards.
- Fixed a 100% freezing issue for quickplay matchmaking on PC.
- Fine-tuned the difficulty of extract civilian missions.
- Improved how we handle platform authentication to avoid issues like black screen on startup.
- Improvements to client > backend communication to improve backend performance.
- Implemented an automatic retry mechanism for quick matches.
- Added a fixed login error message for the “10002038” error.
Known errorsintroduced by this patch or already present in the game but not yet fixed:
- Limiting access speed when many players connect at the same time.
- Players can log out during gameplay.
- Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not awarded.
- Various user interface issues may occur when the game interacts with servers.
- Collecting certain items in the game may cause characters to freeze for an extended period of time.
- Other unknown behaviors may occur.
- The Japanese voice is missing in the introductory cutscene and on the ship's TV.
- Light, medium, and heavy armor values do not work as expected.
- PS5 players may still not be able to use Quick Matches.
#Helldivers #update #fixes #problems #quick #matches
