Arrowhead Game Studios has released a new patch (update 1.000.10) For Helldivers 2. Among other things, it fixed an issue that blocked Quickplay matchmaking on PC (PS5 players may still not be able to use it).

THE improvements made to platform authentication will help avoid a black screen on startup, and the client should also see better performance in the backend due to improved communication. An automatic retry system has also been introduced for Quickplay, in case of failure, so you don't have to keep pressing the button.

The CEO Johan Pilestedt also revealed on Twitter that the patch is also meant to prepare the game for “increased server load.”