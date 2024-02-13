The developers of Arrowhead Games Studio a few hours ago published the patch 1.000.005 Of Helldivers 2 on PC, which aims to solve some of the most urgent problems reported by the community in these first days of launch and increases the maximum capacity of the servers.

As previously reported on our pages, Helldivers 2 is achieving great success on PC and PS5, even exceeding the developers' wildest expectations, so much so that in a short time the flow of users has reached the maximum capacity of the servers, with all the problems that derive from it. Subsequently the team had increased the limit to 360,000 concurrent users, but even this measure was not enough. In this sense, the new update has further increased the maximum capacity, although it has not been specified by how much.