Arrowhead Studios has released another patches For Helldivers 2within truly substantial support in these early stages of the game, to try to resolve the numerous problems technicians who are plaguing the title also due to the great popularity achieved in these early days.

The update concerns both PS5 and PC and fixes various technical problems, increasing the stability of the software and improving various aspects but also making some important decisions to improve the situation of long waits to access online games, such as the fact that now players they remain idle without actually being active and are kicked out of online matches, in order to free up places for the others waiting.

Considering the difficulties experienced in accessing online games, many players once they gained access to the multiplayer game found themselves keep open the software even when they were not playing it, so as not to lose the position acquired within the servers.