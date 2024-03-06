The latest Helldivers 2 update has made more and less substantial changes to some of the game's weapons and Stratagems.

As promised, Arrowhead Game Studios has released the patch 1,000,100 Of Helldivers 2 which brings the first Balance changes to weapons and Stratagems. As many feared, the "Bonebreaker" shotgun, the "Rail Cannon" and the backpack with shield generator, all very popular with the community given their usefulness, have been slightly weakened. Going into more specifics, it "Bonebreaker" now it has substantially greater recoil and the magazine capacity has increased from 16 to 13. The version with incendiary ammunition however has not been retouched. As regards the "Rail Cannon", armor penetration has been decreased and damage against resistant parts of enemies has been reduced. The "Shield Generator Pack", however, now requires a longer recharge time once depleted. Given the great usefulness of these equipment, it cannot be ruled out that they will still remain among the most popular despite the nerfs.

Enhanced weapons and stratagems Helldivers 2, one of the many threats to controlled Democracy On the contrary, they were upgrade other weapons and Stratagems. For example, the “Punisher” Shotgun now has a 60-round magazine instead of 40, a greater stopping force and increased damage per bullet from 40 to 45. The same goes for the “Spray and Pray” Bonebreaker Shotgun, which now it offers greater penetration against armor, a higher rate of fire (from 300 to 330), more pellets per shot (from 12 to 16) compared to a smaller magazine, which goes from 32 to 26 shots. The “Flamethrower”, which now deals 50% more damage per second, and the “Laser Cannon”, with increased damage to hard parts, greater penetration and improved ergonomics, have also received a buff. Finally, the bombardment duration of Stratagems has been increased “Explosive Orbital Barrage” 120MM and 380MM.