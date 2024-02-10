Arrowhead Studios released the first patch Of Helldivers 2 also on PS5after the release on PC, with the aim of fixing crashes and improving matchmaking, elements that were in fact still problematic on consoles.

L'update 1.000.004 it is therefore available in these hours on PS5 for Helldivers 2 and represents a very important update, considering the problematic state in which the game presented itself in these first hours on the market, at least in terms of stability and online functioning.

Among the main elements of the patch we therefore find the following: