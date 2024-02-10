Arrowhead Studios released the first patch Of Helldivers 2 also on PS5after the release on PC, with the aim of fixing crashes and improving matchmaking, elements that were in fact still problematic on consoles.
L'update 1.000.004 it is therefore available in these hours on PS5 for Helldivers 2 and represents a very important update, considering the problematic state in which the game presented itself in these first hours on the market, at least in terms of stability and online functioning.
Among the main elements of the patch we therefore find the following:
- Fixed some crashes
- Improved matchmaking functionality
There are still several problems to resolve
More specifically, the patch should correct the crashes that appeared when ESC was pressed or when opening the social tab, during matchmaking or when interacting with the armory before launching a mission, as well as what could appear when using the MP -98 Knight.
Some persistent problems remain, including some that may have been introduced with this update, as warned by the developers themselves, who in the meantime are continuing to work to try to resolve everything.
As we have seen, in the meantime Helldivers 2 has almost reached 120,000 concurrent players on Steam, which represents a record for a PlayStation game on PC, while this same patch, with some probable variations, was made available yesterday on PC.
