The players of Helldivers 2 they did it: the objective of freeing Tien Kwan was accomplished and the coveted reward arrived, namely the possibility of using theEXO-45 Patriot Exosuitthe scope mech which we have been talking about for days.
To recall the robot to the battlefield you must employ 20,000 Requisitionsthus gaining the right to use the mech twice and exploit the devastating firepower of its rocket launchers and machine gun to make a clean sweep of enemies.
The best-selling game in February in the UK, Helldivers 2 continues to keep players' interest high even with gimmicks like this, and it seems that the strategy is working great.
An… anomalous success
The progression of which Helldivers 2 has been the protagonist so far seems to be the one that unites productions that started relatively from the bottom but which manage to conquer large segments of the publicalso and above all thanks to word of mouth.
The success of the game However, it turned out to be anomalousin the sense that Helldivers 2 gains positions rather than loses in the various sales charts, which could certainly multiply the duration of the Arrowhead Game Studio phenomenon.
