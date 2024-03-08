The players of Helldivers 2 they did it: the objective of freeing Tien Kwan was accomplished and the coveted reward arrived, namely the possibility of using theEXO-45 Patriot Exosuitthe scope mech which we have been talking about for days.

To recall the robot to the battlefield you must employ 20,000 Requisitionsthus gaining the right to use the mech twice and exploit the devastating firepower of its rocket launchers and machine gun to make a clean sweep of enemies.

The best-selling game in February in the UK, Helldivers 2 continues to keep players' interest high even with gimmicks like this, and it seems that the strategy is working great.