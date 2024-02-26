Helldivers 2 It's a success but it's not perfect. Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios have been working to resolve the numerous technical and server issues the game faced post-release, but it appears that things on that front are starting to come under control. Plus, I'm on the way”lots of exciting things“.

On Twitter, the Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt revealed that this was the first weekend since Helldivers 2's launch that the servers “handled all players without any issues.” Pilestedt said Arrowhead's next step will be to get back to work on the game's post-launch plans now that the server situation appears to have stabilized.

“Now we have time to focus on improvements of the title and to resume our original plan,” he wrote. “Many exciting things to come!”

In a separate tweet, Pilestedt added that the server-related work is “just optimizations at this point,” thanks to “great support from Sony's top backend engineers.” The Arrowhead team, however, he's “working on some really cool stuff”.