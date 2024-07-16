You’d like it play Helldivers 2 on your Xbox console? For now there are no official announcements from Sony or Microsoft, but hope is the last to die, given that The tag “Helldivers 2” appeared on Xbox Wirewhich for now does not link to any content, but not even to error pages. ,Consider that we are talking about the official Xbox communication channel, therefore a source with a certain relevance.

Trying to change tag to a non-existent one, you get a 404 error pageas it should be. Of course, this is a very subtle track, so take it as such, but it was inevitable that the Xbox community would start speculating on it, especially considering how much Helldivers 2 is desired, after its success on PC and PlayStation 5.