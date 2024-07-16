You’d like it play Helldivers 2 on your Xbox console? For now there are no official announcements from Sony or Microsoft, but hope is the last to die, given that The tag “Helldivers 2” appeared on Xbox Wirewhich for now does not link to any content, but not even to error pages. ,Consider that we are talking about the official Xbox communication channel, therefore a source with a certain relevance.
Trying to change tag to a non-existent one, you get a 404 error pageas it should be. Of course, this is a very subtle track, so take it as such, but it was inevitable that the Xbox community would start speculating on it, especially considering how much Helldivers 2 is desired, after its success on PC and PlayStation 5.
Voices from the depths
It should also be added that many have linked the discovery to some rumorsstarted circulating this morning, regarding a possible conversion of the game. It must be said that the sources are really unreliable, in this case, since we are talking about anonymous Discord users, but for many it was inevitable to associate their alleged revelations with the tag on Xbox Wire.
Of course, it is right that you take all of this with due caution, because there is really nothing for sure. It must be said that, in this case, a conversion makes sense, even though Helldivers 2 is published by Sony, since we are talking about a live service. Increasing the user base would really do them good..
