Arrowhead Game Studios has detailed the first batch of balance changes and improvements it’s bringing to Helldivers 2 later this month as part of the 60-day improvement plan it announced amid a significant player backlash to the sci-fi shooter’s most recent update.

Arrowhead committed to improvements back in August following the launch of Helldivers 2’s major Escalation of Freedom update. Despite some welcome headline additions – including new mission objectives and enemies – the update drew significant ire among the community for its controversial balance changes and nerfs.

With player frustration continuing to grow, Arrowhead released a statement acknowledging its update “didn’t hit [its] target”, and committing to a 60-day plan of action that would see it addressing “some things we just didn’t get right” and “other more fundamental inconsistencies in our approach to game balance and game direction.” And now, the studio has announced the first batch of changes it’s making as part of its promise to improve the experience.

Helldivers 2 – Escalation of Freedom announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

“It’s been a couple of weeks since we committed to our 60-day plan,” Arrowhead wrote in a statement shared on Steam“and our team has been hard at work refining the gameplay experience, addressing your concerns by doing in-depth reviews and adjustment of various systems, from weapon balancing and enemy behavior to the overall game mechanics. We are fully committed to ensuring Helldivers 2 meets the high standards we all expect. We see the steam reviews and we hear you loud and clear.”

The developer’s initial changes are said to be aimed at “refining and improving [player] experience”, beginning with a balance rework to Armor Penetration, Anti-Tank weapons, enemy armor, and health values ​​which will initially impact 30 weapons and strategies.

Next up is an overhaul for a number of enemies, intended to make killing them “more rewarding… when you use the proper tools to handle them”, while also aiming to ensure they still feel formidable. Enemy bots, for instance, will see a reduction in armor, while the Devastator and Gunship will only be able to fire a limited number of rockets. Additionally, “particularly tough” bugs – including the Charger, Impaler, and Bile Titan – will also see their armor reduced.

And as a final set of changes for Helldivers 2’s next patch, weapons including the Autocannon, Heavy Machine Gun, and Anti-Material Rifle will get a buff in order to increase their effectiveness and provide “greater load out versatility.” Arrowhead also says it’s “working toward” flamethrower improvements, and will be considering “new player fantasies and design goals for these weapons and stratagems” based on player trends and the feedback it’s received.

All the above “and more” will be introduced to Helldivers 2 in a patch currently scheduled to go live on 17th September. Arrowhead has also reaffirmed its plans to for an opt-in beta test environment, noting it’s been conducting closed beta tests for the last two weekends and will be expanding it in the future once it has the appropriate infrastructure in place. “The intent,” it explains, “is that these tests will find issues and missteps before we release them to the player base at large, providing a better experience for all players.”

Will this month’s update also be the one that finally introduces Helldivers 2’s long-anticipated third faction after some mysterious in-game sightings earlier this week? We’ll find out pretty soon.