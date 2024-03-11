Helldivers 2 in a few weeks he achieved such success that he had exceeded everyone's wildest expectations: of the public, of the specialized press and even of the Arrowhead Games Studio authors and of those who hold the IP rights, namely Sony, which in its strategy devoted to GaaS perhaps he hit the mark with one of the first projects without even doing it on purpose.

But let's go step by step. On February 8, 2024, Helldivers 2 was launched simultaneously on PC and PS5, immediately recording excellent numbers and even beating those of titles from PlayStation Studios' famous franchises such as God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man, despite the marketing the game didn't seem to have been pushed that much, except with a few posts on the PlayStation Blog and a few fleeting appearances at PlayStation events. And there wasn't even who knows what driving force from the previous game in the series launched in 2015, if we think that on Steam it never went beyond 7,000 contemporary players, practically a tenth of those recorded by the sequel in the first few hours.

However, it was in the following weeks that the real surprise arrived. While multiplayer titles usually reach their maximum peak in the first few days after launch, for Helldivers 2 it was necessary to wait two weeks to reach the record of concurrent players on Steam of 458,00 users, truly excellent numbers which remained more or less similar to today's ones. Not without a few too many hitches: Arrowhead Game Studios had to increase the maximum server capacity limit several times, which was initially set at 250,000, proving that not even the authors themselves expected similar success. Even more surprising are the sales data from the USA and UK, where we are talking about sales that increase rather than decrease physiologically from week to week, a case that analyst Matt Piscatella summarized as a “rare and surprising achievement.”

To sum it all up, Helldivers 2 in the first hours of launch achieved extremely positive and widespread word of mouth within the gaming community, subsequently amplified by the press and content creators. The same recently happened also for Palworld, albeit on a larger scale, but with an important difference: if the Pocketpair phenomenon lasted a few weeks, Arrowhead Games Studio's shooter continues to grow after a month, grinding out constant numbers and for the At the moment it doesn't seem to show any signs of slowing down. And this is perhaps the most important result of all: cementing a solid base of players in the first few weeks is the first step to true long-term success, which is what really matters for a live service title. Clearly, now we will have to see if the game will be able to capitalize on this start with a bang in the long term.