The developers of Helldivers 2 they decided to increase rewards for the players until tomorrow, February 18thin order to apologize for the technical problems that the team is trying to solve, and which have limited progression in certain cases.

“We are aware of the problem which prevented some users from obtaining rewards at the end of missions,” wrote the Deputy Game Director of Helldivers 2. “We are working to resolve this issue, but in the meantime we want to limit its impact during the weekend.”

“So until the end of Sunday 18 February the game will be guaranteed to all users XP and Requisition with a 50% multiplier, which will be added to the base score. You can verify the presence of the additional multiplier when you see the effect called 'Accounting Corrections' on the Super Destroyer.”