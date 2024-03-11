If an experience succeeds in surprise you, has already done half the work: it is as clear as a video game nowadays, especially if a new IP (or in any case one that is not too well known) should be able to fascinate even before being tried. Fortunately, sometimes word of mouth, or the desire to try and discover, leads to overcoming this obstacle: this is a clear example Helldivers 2a game which, if you know the previous one, has very little to do with its predecessor, and we will now explain it to you in our review.

A world in continuous war democracy

If there is one thing that immediately fascinates Helldivers 2 is the persistent world: in the game we will find ourselves playing a Helldiversoldier thought to depart from Super Earth with a ship, arriving at your destination, being shot by a giant projectile onto the world where something needs to be resolved, then using your arsenal to kill dozens of alien enemies, and returning on board to then set off on a new mission.

A Definitely classic gameplay loopvaried by what you will have to do on the map when you get off, by some effect given by the world or by some temporary event, by objectives to complete in order to unlock new weapons and armor, and finally by the differentiation of missions themselves.

Because once you get down, you might find yourself having to recover a document, save civilians, destroy bases, or even nuclearize one portion of the map. All this obviously in a persistent universe, where campaigns of defense (in the case of attacking aliens) or liberation (in the case of defending aliens) become a common goal shared by all other players.

The formula that is magically created is that of a easy to digest gameplaywhich hides its secrets from map to map (with areas to explore freely and some bonuses to collect), which you can take home in games that vary between 10 and 40 minutesand which becomes manageable both by those who have little time and by those who want to dedicate entire days to the battlefield.

During the game you will then be able to unlock with some medals – received for each completion of objectives or missions – weapons and armor useful for differentiating your style, but also emojis, aesthetics, and more. There is also one present shop with real currency, a currency that you can also earn by playing, thus making the very limited microtransactions.

In addition to medals, you will also unlock experience (to level up), a currency to use to buy items Stratagems (bonuses to be activated by pressing the left dorsal together with the darts in the right order), and you can take samples to upgrade the ship, and also give you and your companions additional bonuses.

Until the last shot

In terms of tighter gameplay however, Helldivers 2 presents itself as one third person shooterto a lot dynamic: you will be able to duck, crawl, throw yourself, and at your side you will have the Stratagems, a throwable, a main weapon and a secondary one. The charging system penalizes the “Sunday reloaders”, causing them to lose their ammunition and thus pushing them to sip the refillswhile the call of Stratagems allows you to differentiate weapons and give support to the team, even giving some semblance of a role.

During the battles you will then have the opportunity to call for reinforcements: when one or more players fall under enemy fire, just launch that Stratagem to bring down new Helldivers (obviously identical to yours).

In terms of buildthe game immediately launched into some build metaa list of equipment that is immediately becoming popular (even leading some players to kick others out of the team if they don't have the right weapons), but this dynamic will surely fade away over the next few months.

Extra point should be given to the way the everything is told: There is some sort of presence in this game satirical comedywhich takes and extremizes a sort of Super Earth ready for anything export democracy, let them taste freedom to share with the world the earthly way of life. These themes take one almost religious inspirationand the whole game has fun revolving around these dystopian concepts by proposing many details capable of creating a sort of ironic atmospherewell positioned and capable of giving a plus to the mood of the players, especially if in a group.

With a decidedly light approach, Helldivers 2 becomes to all intents and purposes a exceptional GaaS, a game capable of winning without even revealing the upcoming content: very often in fact it is always said to wait for games like this, and find out what the support from the developers will be. For now, even if the game remained like this, it would still be fun to enjoy on the run, between a lunch break and a work shift, or an experience to live with your fellow soldiers. However, we know for sure that new content will arrive – considering that the war budget alters the planets around us and the objectives – it is certain that we will see some good things.