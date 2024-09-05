According to the testimonies of some users, it seems that Helldivers 2 has revealed the third enemy factionthat of the Illuminati, making it appear briefly on the map. However, this is an episode that the developers of Arrowhead Game Studios have branded as fake news.

What exactly happened? Helldivers 2 players have started reporting sightings in the Galactic War scenario in the past few hours, with in particular a strange cluster of purple sectors where previously there was only red linked to the Automaton raids and the orange of the Terminidi.

In case anyone has any doubts, visiting the sectors in question the Illuminati symbol was even foundthe circle within a circle that represented this faction back in the days of the original Helldivers.