According to the testimonies of some users, it seems that Helldivers 2 has revealed the third enemy factionthat of the Illuminati, making it appear briefly on the map. However, this is an episode that the developers of Arrowhead Game Studios have branded as fake news.
What exactly happened? Helldivers 2 players have started reporting sightings in the Galactic War scenario in the past few hours, with in particular a strange cluster of purple sectors where previously there was only red linked to the Automaton raids and the orange of the Terminidi.
In case anyone has any doubts, visiting the sectors in question the Illuminati symbol was even foundthe circle within a circle that represented this faction back in the days of the original Helldivers.
The developers, however, deny everything.
As mentioned, following reports from the developers at Arrowhead Game Studios, who a few weeks ago had promised news for Helldivers 2, they denied everything talking about a phantom server outage, but the possibility that they are joking with users is actually concrete.
Even the reaction of the studio’s current CEO, Shams Jorjani, who branded the issue as “fake news“, resembles the approach previously used by Johan Pilestedt at the time of the Terminidi sightings, which actually made it into the game.
The feeling is that in the next few days we will find out how things are. Certainly the return of the Illuminati seems like the right move at the right time for Helldivers 2, with a return that winks at long-time fans and at the same time relaunches the content of the experience.
