Follow the evolution of events in Helldivers 2 it's always a pleasure, from GM Joel's attempts to put a spanner in the players' wheels to the skirmishes that arise on X between the users and the Arrowhead CEO, Johan Pilestedtwhich is now in front of the numerous sightings of the Howlersa new species of Terminid capable of flight, recanted his previous statements, stating that he “has always believed in the possibility that insects fly.”

Let's take a step back for those who don't know what we're talking about. The developers of Helldivers 2 like to pique the curiosity of players by inserting clues into the game about upcoming content, such as the campaign to liberate a factory planet which led to the unlocking of pilotable mechs.

A few days ago, reports began circulating online from players claiming to have spotted a new type of Terminide, one of the two enemy factions present in the game, capable of flying. As a good actor, Pilestedt at the time had branded the whole thing as a hoax born from the “propaganda of insect sympathizers”. Now, however, the number of sightings has become so abundant that the Arrowhead boss has been forced to recant.

“Regarding reports of a new type of flying insect, never seen before, I want to be very clear: I always believed that there was a possibility that insects could fly. Everyone knows that most insects fly and it was only a matter of time before this species evolved naturally,” says Pilestedt.

“And for those unpatriotic citizens who question the timing of the testing and implementation of TCS and Terminicide, this is completely coincidental and unrelated. 9/9 reputable and licensed Super Earth scientists agree.”