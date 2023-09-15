Helldivers 2 was introduced during tonight’s State of Play with a new gameplay videos which includes an entire boss fight tackled in cooperative mode, and the exit date: the title will be available from February 8, 2024.

Announced in May and arriving on PS5 and PC, Helldivers 2 seems to be able to count on very solid third person shooter mechanics and spectacular, made more fun precisely by the co-op and enemies that can also be gigantic and very bad.