Helldivers 2 was introduced during tonight’s State of Play with a new gameplay videos which includes an entire boss fight tackled in cooperative mode, and the exit date: the title will be available from February 8, 2024.
Announced in May and arriving on PS5 and PC, Helldivers 2 seems to be able to count on very solid third person shooter mechanics and spectacular, made more fun precisely by the co-op and enemies that can also be gigantic and very bad.
A very interesting sequel
Once again in command of the Helldivers, in this new episode of the series we will find ourselves defending our planet, Super Earth, from the threat of hostile alien civilizations, determined to destroy it. Not an easy mission, which we will only be able to complete by using the most powerful weapons we have ever seen.
Focused on cooperative play, the game will see us face very different and complex situations, which we can only survive by cleverly using the tools at our disposal, including effective ship support.
