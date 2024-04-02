













Arrowhead Studios announced the arrival of a new patch for helldivers 2. This improves certain aspects of the game, fixes bugs and also includes new environmental threats to the planets. Players will now have to survive the inclement weather.

Among the new dangers of helldivers 2 we encounter sandstorms and icy blizzards. Of course, the ion storms, fire storms and tremors will also continue, so what we may face in the next mission will become increasingly more random.

The patch also makes civilian rescue missions easier by moving the points where enemies spawn from. Several weapon upgrades were also added to make them more lethal. For example, the anti-materiel rifle already does 30% more damage and the dominator also received an increase in its power.

Finally the patch helldivers 2 triples the level limit. That is, now players will no longer stop at level 50, but will be able to go up to 150. So if you had left the title to reach its maximum level, you may want to return to reach the limit again.

What does the Helldivers 2 patch fix?

The new patch helldivers 2 It also fixes several problems. Among them one present on PS5 where for some reason the equipment preferences were deleted when you restarted the game. They also fixed a bug that did not display crossplay invites in player trays.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Another change is that enemies now attack exosuits, as they previously had a tendency to target players on foot. Additionally, missions with automatons will now have more Devastators instead of other enemy types. Will you play to test this new patch?

