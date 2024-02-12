The developers of Helldivers 2 have released three quick fixes to try to resolve the problems concerning server, access and rewardswhich several users are experiencing on both PC and PS5.

After a few hours of maintenance, the guys at Arrowhead Game Studios explained that the game's servers are equipped with a limitation system designed to prevent collapses due to an excessive number of users, but that this mechanism has been made more elastic, bringing the maximum number of players from 250,000 to 360,000.

The problem is that just five minutes after the introduction of the fix the system reached its maximum capacity (we imagine in conjunction with the 156,000 players of Helldivers 2 on Steam), thus leaving the inconveniences relating to access to the servers intact: if an error to this effect appears, it means there are too many users connected.

The question of rewards also depends on the high number of players, and in this regard Arrowhead Game Studios could only suggest restart the application in order to restore the system: a solution that in theory should put things right, at least for the time being.