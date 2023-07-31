Helldivers 2 could come up PS5 and PC during the month of October 2023according to a promotional document from Sony that arrived in the hands of Tom Henderson and the editorial staff of Insider Gaming.

This document was sent to various content creators, one of whom shared it with Insider Gaming on condition of anonymity, in which they are told that they can “mention that the game will be released in October”. Unfortunately, a precise date of publication has not been indicated.

Clearly we are talking about unofficial information to be taken with a grain of salt pending any confirmations or denials from Sony or the developers of Arrowhead Game Studios.