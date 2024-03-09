According to a post published by Johan Pilestedt, the CEO of Arrowhead Games Studio, players of Helldivers 2 they have pilotable mechs unlocked “4 times faster” than expected by the developers and consequently there has been such a massive influx of players in these hours as to put the server in crisisagain.

For those who don't know what we're talking about, since yesterday i Pilotable mechs are available as an unlockable Helldivers 2 Stratagem with 20,000 Requisition Points and on trial for everyone for a limited period of time. The addition of this very powerful means of spreading controlled Democracy occurred thanks to the achievement of a global goal of the community, which required the liberation of the planet Tien Kwan.

Well the developers had estimated that the players would take much longer to reach this goal. As a result, there would have been an increase in players over the weekend, but in a much more gradual manner. However, contrary to their expectations, the users, as true patriots of Super Earth, completed the objective in practically one day, with all the problems that came with it. In fact, it seems that the number of mechs called into the field is so high that it puts the stability of the servers to the test.

“The team is aware of the problems that arose with the community's successful push to take Tien Kwan and the subsequent activation of the mechs, which our servers have difficulty managingand is doing everything to mitigate them,” iPilestedt said.

“This intermittent problem is caused by too many attempts to acquire the mech at the same time. Sooner or later the services will return to working regularly, but for now we ask for patience.

“I am so impressed by the combined strength and dedication of the Helldivers 2 community. You were all great heroes in freeing Tien Kwan four times faster than I thought.”