Helldivers 2 continues its evolution and could soon get the chance to pilot mech from combat, a hypothesis that has been circulating in the community for some time now and on which various clues have recently been gathering, making one think of the imminent arrival of this feature.

According to what was reported by GamesRadar, the Arrowhead team itself would have touched on the topic within the official Discord channel, reporting that “mechs are ready for a while”, therefore the testing phase on this feature should be concluded and the arrival of the vehicles in question would be very close.

In fact, some users have already managed to pilot mechs even though these have not yet been officially made available, as demonstrated by a video posted on Redditwhich suggests that this feature is now nearing its arrival.