Helldivers 2 continues its evolution and could soon get the chance to pilot mech from combat, a hypothesis that has been circulating in the community for some time now and on which various clues have recently been gathering, making one think of the imminent arrival of this feature.
According to what was reported by GamesRadar, the Arrowhead team itself would have touched on the topic within the official Discord channel, reporting that “mechs are ready for a while”, therefore the testing phase on this feature should be concluded and the arrival of the vehicles in question would be very close.
In fact, some users have already managed to pilot mechs even though these have not yet been officially made available, as demonstrated by a video posted on Redditwhich suggests that this feature is now nearing its arrival.
Another faction on the way?
In addition to the mechs, other details have emerged on possible new additions on the way: references to a faction present in the first chapter can be found within the galactic map of Helldivers 2, which could also return in Helldivers 2, as reported by The Loadout , that is, the Illuminate.
On the other hand, being a live service, the game should receive updates on a rather constant basis and we are still only at the beginning, so it is likely that several new features are on the way. Just today we saw the new update which speeds up access to PS5 and fixes some bugs, while the title still dominates the sales rankings on Steam.
