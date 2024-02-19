Given the success of Helldivers 2it was inevitable that one would arrive petition to ask for its arrival Xbox, which has already collected more than 25,000 signatures (at the time of writing this news). Currently the Arrowhead game is only available on PC and as a console exclusive on PS5, but given its live service nature it would make sense to bring it to other platforms as well.

There petition begins by recalling that in the world of gamers, few titles have “captured the essence of unity and collaboration” like Helldivers. So the authors of the petition see a possibility conversion of Helldivers 2 for Xbox a sign of inclusiveness and accessibility that would go beyond the limits of the platforms.

“Helldivers, with its emphasis on teamwork and strategic gameplay, has cultivated a dedicated community that transcends platforms,” the text reads, a community divided only by console ecosystems. Porting Helldivers 2 to Xbox would bridge these gaps and help create a more harmonious environment.