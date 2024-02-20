Arrowhead Games Studio has announced the arrival of a series of patches for the PS5 and PC versions of Helldivers 2 in the coming days and weeks, which will go to correct the most serious problems.

Despite the numerous updates released within a few days of launch (we are already at version 1.009), the game still has some major flaws that negatively impact the gaming experience on both PS5 and PC. To the point that some players remain connected to the servers even when they are not playing in order to keep their place online.

Through a post on the official Helldivers 2 Discord, the developers have announced that they do not intend to slow down and that indeed for a new patch is scheduled for tomorrow, February 22nd on PS5 and PC, which will be followed by others over the following days and weeks which will resolve the most important problems, including those relating to login, matchmaking and server capacity.

“Hello Helldivers,” Arrowhead wrote. “This week we have improvements planned that focus on the game's biggest issues: login, matchmaking, and server load. Tomorrow you'll see an update for PC and PS5, but keep in mind that a single update is not enough to solve all problems.

“Rather, we will make continuous improvements in the days and weeks ahead. We are all working hard to ensure that the game is a stable place to spread democracy on every planet in the galaxy. Thank you, as always.”