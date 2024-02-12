Fortunately it is possible to use an update of Proton Hotfixes to overcome all problems and play them in harmony with the world. The confirmation was given by Pierre-Loup Griffais of Valve and by many players who finally managed to play.

Helldivers 2 it is one of the games of the moment, much loved by both PC and PS5 users, the only two platforms for which it is available. Unfortunately the game doesn't work on Steam Decks to the disdain of many owners of the hybrid between a PC and a portable console who would like to play it.

The ruse

As already mentioned, without using this trick, Helldivers 2 is unplayable on Steam Deck. Some had managed to play it by putting the console on desktop modea very inconvenient system for average players.

Normally there are several ways to run unsupported games on Steam Deck, but in this case it seems that only the Proton Hotfix update really works, so it is highly recommended.

Valve seems to have worked personally to find a way to run Helldivers 2 on Steam Deck, considering the current success of the game. Furthermore, it was a shame to see a similar title unusable on the Deck, where much more demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 or God of War run.

For the rest, we remind you that Helldivers 2 is currently only playable on PS5 and PC. The game is enjoying great success, making numbers that are probably going beyond the expectations of Sony itself, which published it.