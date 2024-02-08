Helldivers 2 he scored over 50,000 players on Steam in the first ninety minutes, placing it in fourth position among the best debuts of PlayStation productions on PC behind God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn.

First on Steam in the USA, even beating Palworld, Helldivers 2 seems to be destined to grind out important numbersespecially if we consider that the game's debut took place during the night on most of the American territory.

We will therefore see what results the Arrowhead Game Studios title will be able to achieve in the first twenty-four hours, but we can already say that there are the conditions for great successperhaps unexpected for some.