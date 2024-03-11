Helldivers 2 keep going strong up Steam: the shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios has not suffered any particular drops, and indeed in the last weekend it remained above the 400,000 players contemporaries.
Considering that the maximum peak achieved by the game was equal to approximately 458,000 userswe are talking about very close numbers, which confirm that the post-launch support is also working great, see also the arrival of the mechs.
At the same time, sales of Helldivers 2 are increasing rather than decreasing and this represents a rather rare event in a market where generally stocks also lose a lot after the launch period.
A live service that works for Sony
We know that Sony is investing a lot of resources in live service games, but the success of Helldivers 2 demonstrates how this particular sector responds to sometimes unpredictable logicsuch as word of mouth and discussions on social media.
It remains to be seen how the Japanese company will behave in light of what happened: many speak of the concrete intention to buy Arrowhead Game Studiowhile it is unclear what will happen to the other projects in the pipeline.
#Helldivers #Steam #continues #strong #players
Leave a Reply