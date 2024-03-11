Helldivers 2 keep going strong up Steam: the shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios has not suffered any particular drops, and indeed in the last weekend it remained above the 400,000 players contemporaries.

Considering that the maximum peak achieved by the game was equal to approximately 458,000 userswe are talking about very close numbers, which confirm that the post-launch support is also working great, see also the arrival of the mechs.

At the same time, sales of Helldivers 2 are increasing rather than decreasing and this represents a rather rare event in a market where generally stocks also lose a lot after the launch period.