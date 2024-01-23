Arrowhead Game Studios has published a post on the official PlayStation blog to talk about Helldivers 2its new console-exclusive shooter for PS5 and PC, and show a new trailer focused on the Galactic War as well as providing numerous details.

The game sees us dealing with an invasion of aliens on the territories of Super Earth, plunging us into furious battles within an all-out Galactic War.

In the game we go from a planning phase on board the ship, directly to the surface of the planets infested by these tough and numerous creatures.

As specialized units in interventions of this type, the Helldivers are the “true heroes of the Super Earth”, and within this group we find ourselves playing elite soldiers equipped with a powerful arsenal to use tactically and liberate the planets from enemy forces.