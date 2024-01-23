Arrowhead Game Studios has published a post on the official PlayStation blog to talk about Helldivers 2its new console-exclusive shooter for PS5 and PC, and show a new trailer focused on the Galactic War as well as providing numerous details.
The game sees us dealing with an invasion of aliens on the territories of Super Earth, plunging us into furious battles within an all-out Galactic War.
In the game we go from a planning phase on board the ship, directly to the surface of the planets infested by these tough and numerous creatures.
As specialized units in interventions of this type, the Helldivers are the “true heroes of the Super Earth”, and within this group we find ourselves playing elite soldiers equipped with a powerful arsenal to use tactically and liberate the planets from enemy forces.
Roguelike shooter
Game progression has elements roguelike: the protagonist advances in rank by facing increasingly difficult missions to earn a place in the Helldiver story, but if he is defeated in battle his place is taken by another character and his death becomes an opportunity for another citizen to “realize the own dream.”
THE enemies belong to two main factions: the Automaton are essentially robots, particularly aggressive bio-mechanical beings, while the Terminids are insectoid aliens equipped with devastating physical weapons.
From the War Table present on the ship it is possible to examine the progress of the global conflict, choose where to intervene and how to do it, organizing the action starting from the equipment to be used for each specific mission.
Helldivers 2 has the release date set for February 8, 2024 on PC and PS5 and is one of the various live service titles expected to arrive in the next period on the two platforms in question, in this case developed by Arrowhead but published directly by Sony. A few days ago we saw the launch trailer for the game, which also requires a PS Network account on Steam.
#Helldivers #trailer #details #consoleexclusive #shooter #PS5
Leave a Reply