A few minutes ago Arrowhead Game Studios announced the availability of patch 1.000.006 Of Helldivers 2 for both the PS5 and PC versions on sale on Steam. The update aims to improve the overall stability of the game and solves some connection problems.
In particular, in the official notes published by the studio, there is talk of a general improvement in stability, through the crash resolution which occurred under different conditions. Furthermore, backend issues that could cause inadvertent disconnections during matches have been resolved and matchmaking and the chances of the player finding a match quickly have been improved.
In short, it seems that Arrowhead Game Studios is intent on solving all the technical flaws that afflict Helldivers 2 in a very short time, while the game continues to involve more and more players, so much so that the 200,000 concurrent users on Steam have been exceeded.
Helldivers 2 patch 1,000,006 notes
Overview
We focused on the following areas:
- Improved the overall stability of the game.
- Prepared build for upcoming server matchmaking improvements.
- Troubleshooting connectivity and disconnection issues.
Fix
- Fixed crash when the application was closed shortly after startup
-
The game no longer crashes during extraction scenes.
-
User profile with too many friends no longer causes crashes.
-
Fixed a crash when using the text-to-speech function during the extraction scene.
-
The game no longer crashes when users log out during the merge scene.
-
Operations status in the mission summary no longer causes crashes.
-
Fixed crashes caused by residual visual effects from disconnected players.
-
The game no longer crashes when using ADS.
-
Fixed data packing instability causing patch sizes to increase.
-
Improved backend connectivity, reducing the likelihood of disconnection during missions.
-
Improved matchmaking experience and success rate.
