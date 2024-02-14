A few minutes ago Arrowhead Game Studios announced the availability of patch 1.000.006 Of Helldivers 2 for both the PS5 and PC versions on sale on Steam. The update aims to improve the overall stability of the game and solves some connection problems.

In particular, in the official notes published by the studio, there is talk of a general improvement in stability, through the crash resolution which occurred under different conditions. Furthermore, backend issues that could cause inadvertent disconnections during matches have been resolved and matchmaking and the chances of the player finding a match quickly have been improved.

In short, it seems that Arrowhead Game Studios is intent on solving all the technical flaws that afflict Helldivers 2 in a very short time, while the game continues to involve more and more players, so much so that the 200,000 concurrent users on Steam have been exceeded.