Helldivers 2 seems to have been well received by the Steam public, at least in terms of sales, but at the same time the launch proved to be very problematicso much so that the Arrowhead Games team went into “crisis mode” to try to solve many problems emerged technicians.

The game is available simultaneously on PS5 and PC, but while on console there are still no great testimonials on performance, on PC the problems are multiple, so much so that they lead to “mixed” reviews, with almost half negative precisely because of the numerous inconveniences detected.

Various negative reviews They also derive from the anti-cheat system adopted by the team, which works at the kernel level and represents a rather intrusive system that many Steam users did not like at all. Other less than positive evaluations concern the management of microtransactions, and this goes beyond possible patches. , but several ratings are also negative due to more prosaic technical problems.