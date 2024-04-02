There continues to be great enthusiasm in the community of Helldivers 2judging by the speed with which players completed the latest Major Order delivered by Arrowhead Game Studios.
The task was in fact that of free Malevelon Creek within twenty-four hours, but the users they managed to complete it in just five hoursscoring a hard blow against the Automaton and bringing home a result to be proud of.
Probably destined to become one of PlayStation's great intellectual properties, Helldivers 2 therefore continues to make progress as part of a path that for the moment the development team is managing brilliantly, despite some server uncertainty.
It's time to celebrate
Freeing Malevelon Creek is not a simple undertaking, far from it: let's talk about a planet covered in foginvaded by Automaton troops who exploit this advantage in terms of visibility to organize their offensive and catch the players off guard.
In fact, a first attempt to clean up the area was unsuccessful, and this is probably why users saw this new opportunity as a sensational opportunity for redemptionseizing it with the determination not to fail again.
“Finally Malevelon Creek is free,” reads the celebratory message. “The heroes who died in its defense can finally rest in peace, knowing that justice has been served and that the planet's rhodium deposits will be mined by the citizens who rightfully own them.”
