There continues to be great enthusiasm in the community of Helldivers 2judging by the speed with which players completed the latest Major Order delivered by Arrowhead Game Studios.

The task was in fact that of free Malevelon Creek within twenty-four hours, but the users they managed to complete it in just five hoursscoring a hard blow against the Automaton and bringing home a result to be proud of.

Probably destined to become one of PlayStation's great intellectual properties, Helldivers 2 therefore continues to make progress as part of a path that for the moment the development team is managing brilliantly, despite some server uncertainty.