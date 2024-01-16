Helldivers 2 it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailer: Arrowhead Game Studios' cooperative shooter will be available on PS5 and PC starting from next February 8th, so there are only a handful of days left until the release.
Announced last May, Helldivers 2 will see us fight to defend freedom from hordes of oppressors, joining an extraordinary armed force that aims to face the most terrible threats in the galaxy.
Within a team composed of four playerswe will have to infiltrate enemy territory or face adversaries head on, using a large arsenal that includes different weapons, high-tech armor and devices of all kinds.
Almost ten years after the first episode
Helldivers 2 will make its debut almost ten years after the first episode, the original Helldivers, released on PS4 in 2015 and set as a heartfelt homage to Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers.
However, the differences compared to then are many, starting with the system that in this case is a third-person shooter rather than a top-down shootertherefore characterized by profoundly different dynamics and probably greater potential.
