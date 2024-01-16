Helldivers 2 it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailer: Arrowhead Game Studios' cooperative shooter will be available on PS5 and PC starting from next February 8th, so there are only a handful of days left until the release.

Announced last May, Helldivers 2 will see us fight to defend freedom from hordes of oppressors, joining an extraordinary armed force that aims to face the most terrible threats in the galaxy.

Within a team composed of four playerswe will have to infiltrate enemy territory or face adversaries head on, using a large arsenal that includes different weapons, high-tech armor and devices of all kinds.