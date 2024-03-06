













In recent days, a rumor began to circulate that PlayStation bought Arrowhead Studios, the creators of helldivers 2. Although it made sense with the success of this title, The studio director has already come out to deny the rumors on his social networks.

A fan asked Arrowhead boss Johan Pilestedt if the rumors were true. He even included an image that featured the PlayStation and its studio logos together. However, the executive denied that this was the case. He also assured that the image presents a logo from several years ago.

With this small exchange in X, the rumors about PlayStation and the studio behind helldivers 2. Of course, the fact that they were not acquired does not close the door to their continued collaboration. After all their last two games were published by Sony Computer Entertainment.

This is fake… Unless I've missed something 🤔 Also, a really shitty old logo from 2008 or so when we just started the studio. — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) March 6, 2024

Right now helldivers 2 It continues its success with players and it is even easier to find games thanks to the expansion of its servers. In addition, its developers have already promised new content very soon to keep the fight for democracy active.

What's new in Helldivers 2?

In addition to denying this rumor, Arrowhead shared some of the news that is on the way for helldivers 2. One is the inclusion of mechas in the game, which had already been leaked a few days ago. Although they did not give a specific date, they assured that they are very close.

Source: Arrowhead Studios

They also announced the arrival of a new patch for both PS5 and PC. This will add environmental hazards to some planets, such as fire tornadoes. It will also balance some weapons and fix some small programming bugs. What do you think of these news?

