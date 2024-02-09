Twenty-four hours after its debut, Helldivers 2 he established himself as the best PlayStation launch ever on Steamtotaling almost 82,000 players contemporary and therefore surpassing the results obtained by God of War.

Although on Steam half of the reviews of Helldivers 2 are negative due to a series of technical problems that Arrowhead Game Studios is trying to resolve as quickly as possible, the feedback circulating is extremely positive towards the shooter produced by Sony.

Many reviews describe the game as a terribly solid and well-polished experience, a welcome return to FPS mechanics which, as we know, has never been the main focus of PlayStation productions.