Piscatella: “Helldivers 2 is a huge success, but the players are mostly on PC. Of the daily active users on the respective platforms, almost 1 in 4 Steam players is currently playing Helldivers 2, while less than 1 in 20 active PS5 players are playing Helldivers 2. he's playing.”

According to Circana's “Player Engagement Tracker”, a tool that measures player engagement, Helldivers 2 would be played mostly on PC and significantly less up PS5 . The data was reported by analyst Mat Piscatella, who has been studying the numbers produced by the video game industry in North America for years.

An expected result

Piscatella's post

Note that after publication, Piscatella's post was deletedwe don't know why.

However, the fact that a title like Helldivers 2 is more successful on PC than on PS5 does not seem incredible to us, considering the traditions of the two platforms. After all, we are talking about a cooperative TPS, a genre that has a huge appeal to the public on PC.

It must also be said that the data refers to a pool of different players, i.e. they do not indicate the fact that the PC version sold four times that of the PS5, but only that on PC the involvement appears greater than on PS5.

That said, on PC Helldivers 2 has surpassed 400,000 concurrent players, as noted by SteamDB.