Helldivers 2 is awarding all players a 50 per cent XP and requisition bonus to compensate players for “a problem” that's preventing players from receiving the correct rewards at the end of missions.

In a statement posted to



Helldivers 2 – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games





Helldivers 2 – PS5 and PC announcement trailer.

That means that between now and the end of Sunday central European time (11pm UK time / 6pm EST / 3pm PST), players can expect an additional XP bonus on top of the base mission score.

“We're aware of a problem that has caused some player rewards to not pay out properly at the end of missions,” Sagar wrote. “We are working on a fix for this, but in the meantime, we want to try and alleviate the impact as we head into the weekend.

“Therefore, from now until the end of this Sunday, 18th February, the game will grant all players XP and Requisition at a 50 per cent multiplier on top of your base mission score. You can tell this additional multiplier is active when you see a Game Master Effect labeled 'Accounting Corrections” while on the Super Destroyer.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



“Many thanks for your patience and support (and for the glorious cascade of memes you've been sharing!). Now get back down there, Helldivers, and defend our territory against those Automaton incursions!”

Last week, Helldivers 2 creative director and Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt said they believed games should “earn the right to monetize”, adding that while players are welcome to “support this title” with DLC and microtransaction, Arrowhead is “never forcing anyone to do SW”.

The comments were shared on an X/Twitter thread in which Pilestedt responded to a tweet in which a player pointed out that super credits can be earned just by “playing the damn game”.

Helldivers 2 is now Playstation's biggest Steam launch, clocking up over almost 300,000 concurrent users on the PC platform this weekend. Until this point, Sony Santa Monica's God of War reboot held the record with 73,529 simultaneous users.