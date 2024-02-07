Helldivers 2 and the best-selling game on Steam in the USA, so much so that it even has beat Palworld: exciting conditions for the shooter produced by Sony, which will be available starting tomorrow on PC and PS5.

About the PlayStation 5 console, Helldivers 2 is also first in pre-orders on PlayStation Store, again with regards to the American market. In short, a few days after the new plot trailer, the game from Arrowhead Game Studios promises a debut with a bang.