It has therefore clearly surpassed the record for PlayStation games on PC, previously established by God of War with its 73,529 players simultaneously online.

To be precise, during the night Helldivers 2 reached 119,117 players as the peak data recorded by SteamDB, again regarding the quantity of players simultaneously connected on online gaming, therefore not the total quantity which is obviously higher.

Helldivers 2 continues to grind out impressive numbers, with almost 120,000 players reached during the night, establishing a remarkable record for PlayStation games on PC which had never reached a similar level before.

Contemporaneity has been beneficial

Helldivers 2 is going through a period of general fixing of problems

Obviously the situation is different here, since it is an online multiplayer game, but there is also another factor to consider: Helldivers 2 is the first Sony PlayStation title to be released in simultaneously on PC and PS5 with launch on the same day, whereas normally the company has always chosen a delayed launch, with the PC version significantly behind the console version.

This is the new strategy undertaken by Sony for its numerous games live service which should also arrive in the near future, and it seems to be the right choice. By launching on both platforms at the same time it is easier to immediately establish a large user base, which is essential for titles of this type.

Who knows whether these positive results might also convince Sony to launch other types of games on day one on PC, as Microsoft has done for years with its first party titles, but this is a topic that, for the moment, the Japanese company seems to exclude a priori.

In the meantime, Helldivers 2 seems to have corrected some of its many technical problems found at launch with a first patch, which will be accompanied by other measures given that the team has entered “crisis mode” to resolve all the problems quickly.