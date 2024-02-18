To support players, the team has now expanded the capacity of the servers so that it is capable of support up to 450,000 concurrent players . Previously, the maximum limit was 360.00 players.

Helldivers 2 it's a huge success, probably bigger than many expected. This is also clear why i server put in place by the developers struggle to keep up with the number of players trying to play the cooperative shooter.

The statement from the authors of Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2

“At the beginning of the evening we had Server issues with a spike in players“, writes an Arrowhead employee in a message posted on the game's Discord channel. “This has led to some mission payments failing, some players have been kicked off their ships or have been disconnected,” the message continues.

“Our team is working 24 hours a day to solve these problems. While we have managed to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the necessary scaling.”

The team still managed to increase concurrent player capacity to 450,000, up from the previous limit of 360,000, to “further improve server stability.” Additionally, the team is working with its partners to increase the limit even further.

