In a rare message from “Joel”, the Game Master who manages the interplanetary war of Helldivers 2is confirmed presence of some bugs “the wrong kind”, which are causing problems in the progression of the game.
Apparently, there are some problems in the progress tracking made by players on a global level, which lead to a discrepancy between the results achieved on the battlefield and the balance of forces between the planets in the Helldivers 2 universe, which should obviously respond differently.
“A message to everyone from the Game Master,” reads a post published on the game's official Discord channel. “Helldivers! We are aware of an issue with Galactic War which appears to not be tracking your ability to spread freedom correctly. We are investigating this issue as a matter of urgency and will keep you informed of the issue.”
Support for Helldivers 2 continues
It doesn't often happen that the Game Master intervenes directly with a statement directed to the players, but in recent hours there have been many reports of problems related to a lack of progress achieved despite the results seen during the clashes.
The Arrowhead team is continuing to work on Helldivers 2 and more updates will be coming soon, amidst ongoing support that has been truly remarkable so far. The game continues to be the best-selling on Steam, while we await information on flying insects and blue lasers which, according to the director, “don't exist”.
