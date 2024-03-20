In a rare message from “Joel”, the Game Master who manages the interplanetary war of Helldivers 2is confirmed presence of some bugs “the wrong kind”, which are causing problems in the progression of the game.

Apparently, there are some problems in the progress tracking made by players on a global level, which lead to a discrepancy between the results achieved on the battlefield and the balance of forces between the planets in the Helldivers 2 universe, which should obviously respond differently.

“A message to everyone from the Game Master,” reads a post published on the game's official Discord channel. “Helldivers! We are aware of an issue with Galactic War which appears to not be tracking your ability to spread freedom correctly. We are investigating this issue as a matter of urgency and will keep you informed of the issue.”