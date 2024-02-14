Thanks to extremely positive word of mouth, Helldivers 2 he is grinding out better and better numbers day after day. In fact, just under a week after launch it reached and exceeded 200,000 concurrent players on Steam . More precisely, the maximum peak was 203,644 players, as detected by Steam charts.

Remarkable numbers

The progress of Helldivers 2 on Steam

The data is relevant not only because it is the best ever for a game published by PlayStation on PC, but also because it clearly shows how the live service model can still function under certain conditions. In reality we need to understand if the Arrowhead Game title will hold up in the long term. In the meantime, however, you can enjoy the fact that it is currently the sixth most played game on Steam, just below PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Dota 2, Palworld and Counter-Strike 2.

Also noteworthy is the “mostly positive” rating of the reviews on Steam, which have reached the remarkable number of 36,409 (at the time of writing this news). Incidentally, most of the negative reviews concern the game's technical issues, including difficulty accessing the servers and more.