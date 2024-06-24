The new Major Order of Helldivers 2 will see us face the fearsome Automaton again, which apparently are aiming for Malevolon Creek and must be stopped at any cost, both for practical reasons (supplies) and as a sign of respect for the efforts made to free the planet.
“An old and familiar threat rears its metallic head again: the Automaton are aiming for their old cutting-edge sectors” reads the post from the Helldivers 2 community manager. “In what appears to be an attempt to reclaim Malevelon Creek and adjacent systems, the Automaton are making a concerted effort to push south.”
“You can’t allow that the old factories fall into the robotic hands of automatons, but above all the Malevelon Creek Memorial cannot be allowed to be defaced, given the great cost at which we reclaimed it. We need to hold the Xzar sector to prevent the bots from establishing a foothold.”
Have there been internal conflicts within the community?
As you surely remember, not long ago the players of Helldivers 2 found themselves faced with a moral dilemma that ended in the best possible wayalso giving life to a charitable initiative, but at the same time it seems that that operation has created an internal conflict within the community.
Many players have indeed begun to adopt a more simplistic approach to missionslimiting themselves to following the bulk of users rather than controlling supply lines with the aim of establishing complex strategies.
Clearly these are actions that are in stark contrast with the needs of the more experienced Helldivers, who dedicate time and energy to putting together battle plans only to then find themselves faced with crowds of players who they simply want to have fun.
#Helldivers #received #Major #Order #Automatons #aim #Malevolon #Creek
Leave a Reply