The new Major Order of Helldivers 2 will see us face the fearsome Automaton again, which apparently are aiming for Malevolon Creek and must be stopped at any cost, both for practical reasons (supplies) and as a sign of respect for the efforts made to free the planet.

“An old and familiar threat rears its metallic head again: the Automaton are aiming for their old cutting-edge sectors” reads the post from the Helldivers 2 community manager. “In what appears to be an attempt to reclaim Malevelon Creek and adjacent systems, the Automaton are making a concerted effort to push south.”

“You can’t allow that the old factories fall into the robotic hands of automatons, but above all the Malevelon Creek Memorial cannot be allowed to be defaced, given the great cost at which we reclaimed it. We need to hold the Xzar sector to prevent the bots from establishing a foothold.”