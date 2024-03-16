Helldivers 2 has sold over 8 million copies.

That's according to Bloomberg and analyst Doug Creutz, who estimates that the game has “performed well ahead of expectations” for publisher Sony and developer Arrowhead.

Even though Sony has yet to confirm sales numbers, Creutz believes Helldivers 2 has likely exceeded the 8m milestone, with sales “growing every week.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Helldivers 2 – Report for Duty Trailer | PS5 & PC Games.Watch on YouTube

Helldivers 2 has been a monumental success for Arrowhead and PlayStation, and the fact that the developers are keeping us all on our toes is no small part of that. On its initial release, it quickly became PlayStation's biggest Steam launch ever and currently has an all-time concurrent peak of over 458,000 players.

“With its high-chaos, high-comedy firefights, it's a riot to play with friends,” Emma Kent wrote in Eurogamer's Helldivers 2 review, awarding it four stars.

Helldivers 2 creative director recently hit back at fans pitting the Helldivers 2 franchise against Halo, saying we “need more compassion and union in the world, and less rivalry.”

Responding to the rivalry on X/Twitter, Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO and Helldivers 2's creative director, Johan Pilestedt, said that we should just “let gamers love and enjoy both, either or neither.”

Thanks, VGC.