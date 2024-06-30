The most recent peak is equal to 42,293 simultaneous players, registered in the last 24 hours, or a drop of over 90%, despite the fact that it is the middle of the weekend, which is a time when we usually see an increase in online users .

We are referring here to the data recorded by SteamDB, therefore in fact unofficial although always considered to be very reliable, regarding the performance of games on Steam. As we can see, the peak recorded a few days after the launch amounted to 458,709 players, which placed it among the titles with the highest amount of users simultaneously connected online .

After the great success recorded at the launch, Helldivers 2 saw a slow but steady decline of players, up to the current situation where it can be said that it has lost over 90% of players that he had in the period of the exit, regarding the situation of Steam .

A physiological situation, with ups and downs

Looking at the trend over the last 3 months, it is possible to see how the game has suffered a slow but rather constant decline, although there are several clarifications to be made.

The amount of players simultaneously connected online in Helldivers 2 on Steam

A reduction in concurrent online players is physiological for most games, and as we can also see at other times in recent months, with the arrival of significant updates the number of players is still set to rise.

However, the general trend is quite consolidated and it is difficult to think of a return to the frenetic activity of the early days.

The trend of online players in Helldivers 2 over the last 3 months

In this case we are also talking about a game live servicetherefore the active online population is of fundamental importance for the health of the project.

The good thing is that, although it is currently at an all-time low, the amount of players is still there very high compared to other exponents of this kind, so there are no particular health risks of Helldivers 2.

Furthermore, remember that we are still talking about Steam, which represents only part of the situation, given that the game is also available on PS5. At this point we are waiting to see how Sony’s next big experiment in the live service field, Concord, arriving on August 23, 2024 on PC and PS5, will behave at launch.