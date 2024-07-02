Helldivers 2 will soon receive another patch and, according to Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Shams Jorjani, the performance issues on PC will be fixed or at least limited by this patch. update.
A recent thread on Reddit has long shed some light on these problems. Fans claim that since the “first patch” PC performance “has degraded but never returned to launch levels.”
“The game never worked well to begin with,” reads one comment. “Since it was released, it has terrible performance compared to other similar games, which are prettier and more crowded.” Another says: “I think the developers can really do something about this.”
Arrowhead Game Studios’ Response
In a post on Twitter, studio CEO Shams Jorjani revealed that “performance will be a focal point” for the developers of Helldivers 2. Following a fan comment about “constant crashes”, Jorjani clarifies that an update to fix performance issues on PC is “coming this week, apparently!”.
The CEO explains that while he hopes the patch “will do its job”, the team “will continue to work regardless” from the results obtained, to improve the game.
Responding to another player asking about Arrowhead Game Studios’ upcoming contentJorjani says that the developers of Helldivers 2 are currently “discussing what to share and when” but makes “no promises” about what content is planned at this time.
Let’s also remember that Helldivers 2 has lost more than 90% of the players it had at launch on Steam, in a slow but steady decline.
