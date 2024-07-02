Helldivers 2 will soon receive another patch and, according to Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Shams Jorjani, the performance issues on PC will be fixed or at least limited by this patch. update.

A recent thread on Reddit has long shed some light on these problems. Fans claim that since the “first patch” PC performance “has degraded but never returned to launch levels.”

“The game never worked well to begin with,” reads one comment. “Since it was released, it has terrible performance compared to other similar games, which are prettier and more crowded.” Another says: “I think the developers can really do something about this.”