The ESRB has added the classification of Helldivers 2 in its database. Not only does this seem to confirm the 2023 launch window on PS5 and PC promised by Arrowhead Studios, but it also gives us a few more details on this cooperative third-person multiplayer shooter, where apparently rivers of blood and dismemberment they are the order of the day.

Helldivers 2 has in fact received the M rating (Mature, or recommended only for those over 17 years old), precisely for the “intense violence” and the presence of “blood and gore”. Going more specifically players can expect”realistic gunshots, screams of pain and blood splatter effects” and battlefields that “have bloodstains and dismembered corpses”. And in case a player decides to rage on a downed enemy it will cause “further blood spatter and dismemberment effects”.

Considering the presence of friendly fire, we are also not surprised that situations can also arise in which players unintentionally “shoot and kill human civilians during rescue missions”. After all, bringing democracy to the galaxy has its price.