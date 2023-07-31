The ESRB has added the classification of Helldivers 2 in its database. Not only does this seem to confirm the 2023 launch window on PS5 and PC promised by Arrowhead Studios, but it also gives us a few more details on this cooperative third-person multiplayer shooter, where apparently rivers of blood and dismemberment they are the order of the day.
Helldivers 2 has in fact received the M rating (Mature, or recommended only for those over 17 years old), precisely for the “intense violence” and the presence of “blood and gore”. Going more specifically players can expect”realistic gunshots, screams of pain and blood splatter effects” and battlefields that “have bloodstains and dismembered corpses”. And in case a player decides to rage on a downed enemy it will cause “further blood spatter and dismemberment effects”.
Considering the presence of friendly fire, we are also not surprised that situations can also arise in which players unintentionally “shoot and kill human civilians during rescue missions”. After all, bringing democracy to the galaxy has its price.
The description of the ESRB
Apart from the elements not suitable for a younger impressionable audience, the description of the ESRB of Helldivers 2 offers some additional details on the arsenal that players will be able to use and the enemies they will have to face.
“It’s an action game where players take on the role of soldiers trying to win an intergalactic war,” reads the description from the classification society. With a third-person perspective, players use handguns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, flamethrowers, turrets, grenades, and rocket launchers to shoot and kill enemies (e.g., robots, cyborgs, giant insects).
“Fights are accompanied by realistic gunfire, cries of pain, and blood spatter effects; some areas of the battlefield feature blood stains and dismembered corpses. Players can continue to attack defeated enemies, causing more blood spatter effects and dismemberment. Players can also shoot and kill human civilians during rescue missions.”
#Helldivers #rated #ESRB #describes #bloodbath
Leave a Reply