Helldivers 2 has already sold around a million copies between PC and PS5according to the words of the game's creative director, Johan Pilestedt, who spoke of a substantial parity in the number of users on the two platforms.

Pilestedt, who is also the CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios, is enthusiastically responding to gamers' questions and concerns on Twitter, and of course there are those who have also asked him how he is experiencing the inevitable comparison with another phenomenon of recent weeksPalworld, which sold 12 million copies.

The creative director clarified that the gap between the two titles is still decidedly wide, but also said that he doesn't perceive this competition: “The gaming industry is large enough for you to have fun with different games, so I can say that I'm happy to have obtained this feedback but I am equally happy for the success of Palworld.”