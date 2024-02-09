













Helldivers 2 has a ridiculous anticheat, but the developers justify it









The community that is playing helldivers 2 points out that the title has a ridiculously aggressive anti-cheat that affects the game's performance. This tool is called GameGuard and it is a software that is at the kernel level which raises some doubts about the privacy of users.

On the Steam page for this game, the development team's technical director Peter Lindgren says that GameGuard will not remain on users' PCs when this video game is uninstalled or that it collects information from players. He even points out that this tool does not affect game performance or create security issues.

Likewise, the technical director Peter Lindgren says the anti-cheat tool is necessary because the developer has seen some previous projects affected because of how cheating players take over games.

Helldivers 2 players ask for changes to the PC version

It is worth noting that on both the Helldivers 2 Reddit and Steam pages it is possible to read a good number of complaints from players demanding that GameGuard be removed and other software be used to combat those who cheat. .

This is an issue that should be addressed because the players are there, consuming the game and ultimately they are the ones who build the community. We are talking about whether the title is good, but it has a problem that ruins the experience, since it generates users who are annoyed.

It remains to be seen what kind of actions PlayStation Studios and Arrowhead take regarding the cheaters trying to take over this title. Follow the conversation in our Discord.

